A woman will appear before York Magistrates Court today charged with murder.
Sharon Houlden, 50, is alleged to have killed David Clarke in April 2007 at Huntington Road, York.
His body was found in the River Foss near Towthorpe on April 18, 2007.
Houlden, of Rowntree Avenue, Clifton, will not be able to apply for bail as magistrates cannot grant bail in murder cases.
She will be remanded in custody to appear before a crown court judge later this week.
She is the second person to be charged with killing Mr Clarke.
David Roustaby, 45, of Rawcliffe Lane, York, has denied murdering Mr Clarke, and is due to stand trial later this year at Leeds Crown Court.
