NORTHERN train services has added in new measures to ensure the safety of customers and staff members.
While overall capacity will still be reduced, they are increasing the number of our services on certain routes, especially during busier times.
Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online in advance, or by paying contactless. A social distance should also be maintained while using their service. Busy routes should be avoided if possible. Wash your hands before and after using the train service if possible to prevent the spread of germs.
Passengers are required to wear face coverings, unless exempt on medical or disability grounds, to keep everyone safe. It is also advised that service users wear face coverings in covered stations.
Northern services employs around 600 cleaning staff who clean 15 kilometres of trains every day, wash 11,000 windows, clean all door buttons and toilets multiple times and remove 20 tonnes of rubbish.
Further information can be found on the Northern website at: https://www.northernrailway.co.uk
You can also follow the Northern social media pages for further updates.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment