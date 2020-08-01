Everyone loves a Saturday night takeaway- and there are some great independent restaurants right on your doorstep.

Here are five of the best-rated independent fast food and delivery outlets in York, according to Tripadvisor- did your favourites make the list?

The Sea Catcher

(Facebook/ The Sea Catcher)



This chippy is one of the highest rated takeaways in York- it has a 5/5 rating, with over 248 ‘excellent’ ratings on Tripadvisor.

Along with the classic fish and chips, battered sausage and chicken nuggets are also on the menu.



One Tripadvisor user described it as a “smashing little take away” and another said the “food was great and well presented.”

Another person commented: “We decided to visit Sea Catcher and could not believe the outstanding value.

“If you like proper fish and chips its well worth the short walk to this great establishment.”

Bamboo Thai Restaurant and Takeaway

(Photo: Google Maps)



With a five star rating and 130 ‘excellent’ ratings, it goes without saying that you have to try Bamboo Thai Restaurant and Takeaway.

Suki Nam noodle soup, Bamboo Thai Singapore Noodles and Thai Red Curry are just some yummy dishes on the menu.

One pleased customer said this is “the best takeaway” and their “go to Saturday night treat”.



Another simply described Bamboo Thai as “A-MA-ZING”.



A third commenter wrote: “Absolutely delicious, great prices and finally proper portions! Everything tested fresh and was just perfectly seasoned. Loved it!”

TAAS Restaurant

(Facebook/ TAAS Restaurant)



This restaurant serves Nepalese and Indian food, with Himalayan Chicken MOMO and Everest TAAS on the menu.

TAAS has received 134 ‘excellent’ ratings, with people having high praise for the “great food” and “charming service”.

One customer wrote on Tripadvisor: “This was a very good takeout. The Chicken Momos and sauce were top class. The Gurkha Chicken and Dal was also very good.”

Another wrote: “Really fantastic and authentic food at a decent price.”

Coconut Lagoon

(Photo: Google Maps)



Coconut Lagoon serves Asian and Indian food- they also have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options available.

It has a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor with 670 ‘excellent’ ratings.

One person wrote: “If you want good quality Indian food that is more traditional and not the usual westernised menu, this place is a MUST and will NOT disappoint.”



Another ordered the Prawn Biryani and Bhatura and praised the “generous” portions.



A third happy customer wrote: “The taste was fantastic. Many takeaways lose points because of greasiness but it definitely was not the case [here], everything was perfect.”

Yak and Yeti Gurka Restaurant

(Facebook/Yak and Yeti Gurka)



This restaurant serves Nepalese and Indian food, and is clearly popular in York.



Restaurant owner, Krishna Gurung, told York Press: "We are an independent and authentic Nepalese family restaurant.



"We provide fresh and high quality meals".

If you come here the owner recommends having momo as a starter, adding that almond curry and special chow-mein are some of the best dishes on the menu.



Yak and Yeti has amassed 735 ‘excellent’ ratings on Tripadvisor and 254 ‘very good’ ratings.

One person wrote: “This is our favourite restaurant in York.



“My favourite is the Pork momo starter and the Salmon curry for main”.



Another commented: “This is far from your average curry house- the food is an adventure.



“We’ve been a few times and also had takeaways delivered- the food has been consistently great.