OVER half a million pounds is to be invested in a Selby council ward where the burglary rate is double the national average.
The £548,980 is part of Safer Streets funding and has been awarded to 1,700 properties in the Whitley ward of Selby. As a rural area at the southern tip of North Yorkshire, it is particularly exposed to cross-border criminal activity, and the fund aims to prevent crime, put off criminals and protect homeowners while building the evidence needed to strengthen the case for future investment in targeted crime prevention.
One in five crimes in the area is burglary, double the county-wide average.
The funding involves providing security advice to all households to help them protect themselves, Providing security upgrades to rear doors and windows, and blocking gates around fields to stop criminals crossing them to get to the rear of properties.
