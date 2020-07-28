AN ELDERLY woman has been cut free from the wreckage of a car by firefighters after a crash on the A19 in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the accident happened at Crathorne at 10.24am.
It said the male driver was assisted by paramedics from the car but an elderly female passenger was released after the roof and side of the car was removed with hydraulic cutting equipment.
She was then handed to paramedics with various injuries, it added.
