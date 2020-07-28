ORGANISERS of the Yorkshire Marathon say they are reviewing new national guidelines to decide whether the event can safely be held in York later this year.

The Yorkshire Marathon team from Jane Tomlinson's Run for All say they will make a decision on whether the marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile can go ahead on Sunday Octobner 18 by no later than August 18.

In a message to all prospective participants, they said a number of events had had to be postponed due to Covid-19.

"We were therefore, as we are sure you were too, pleased to see last week, that UK Athletics announced guidelines for the return of mass participation running events in 2020,"they said.

"Like many other event companies, we are now reviewing these guidelines to look at whether the Yorkshire Marathon and 10 Mile can be safely hosted later this year. As we are sure you can appreciate, there are a number of things that need to be reviewed in conjunction with these guidelines.

"Therefore, we wanted to advise all entrants, that as we have done with all of our events to date, we will make a final decision on whether the Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 Mile can go ahead in 2020 no later than August 18.

"We appreciate this is a difficult time and ask if you can continue to be patient with us.

"The support you have shown the events many benefitting charities over the years has been phenomenal and we know that this event can make such a huge difference to them too and therefore a decision to postpone will not be taken lightly.

"Thank you again for your continued support. We will be in touch again with entrants very soon once a final decision has been made and will advise of your options."