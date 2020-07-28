THE latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) confirm that there have been no new cases of Covid-19 recorded in the York area over the last 24 hours.
The figures show that the total number of cases in the City of York Council area remains at 923. The news comes after five new cases were recorded in Sunday and Monday's figures.
There have been three more cases recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total there to 2,562. There has also been one further case recorded in the East Riding of Yorkshire, taking the total to 1,652.
There has been a total of 300,692 confirmed cases in the UK, 45,878 of these have sadly resulted in a death.
All of these figures include both pillar 1 and pillar 2 cases. The pillar 1 cases are lab-confirmed by PHE, while pillar 2 cases are a collaborative effort from commercial partners in England and tests people in the wider population.