LEADERS of North Yorkshire's seven district and borough councils signed a letter to the county's MP's saying that City of York Council should not be allowed to keep its boundary under devolution plans because it would “store up problems for the future” as the city's population is too small.

The leader of Ryedale District Council announced he is "seeking a better alternative to plans for a North Yorkshire-wide super council”.

Cllr Keane Duncan, who is also a Conservative county councillor, said he was working with other district leaders to explore the creation of two unitary authorities of roughly equal size, each with 400,000 residents, and involving York in the reorganisation proposals.

It is understood Cllr Duncan is also keen to examine creating a unitary authority with Scarborough Borough, which has a population of 108,000. With York, such a unitary authority would have a population of 370,000.

But Cllr Keith Aspden, leader of City of York Council, said: “For us here in York, City of York has worked successfully as a unitary authority since 1996, representing a self-governing and historic city, with a unique tourism offer, innovative business community and distinctly different economy to our more rural neighbouring areas, with strong links to West Yorkshire. It is also important to underline York and North Yorkshire produces GVA of over £19bn, with York contributing almost a third and York is the median average size of unitary authorities in England.”

“As such, we do not believe that any changes to our structures or boundaries are required, particularly ones that would not well represent the local communities across York. Therefore, whilst we are committed to working with partners and neighbouring local authorities, we are not convinced that any other models of local government would represent effectively York’s history, communities or the unique characteristics of the city.”

