POLICE are appealing for witnesses and information about an incident of criminal damage that occurred in Pickering.
The incident happened near Ings Bridge, Ings Lane, Pickering on July 19, when damage was caused to a memorial bench.
North Yorkshire Police are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Louise Neville-Beck. You can also email louise.neville-beck@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200123161.