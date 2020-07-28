POLICE in North Yorkshire have put out a warning after a dog attacked livestock.

‘Dogs kill livestock’ posters will be displayed in the Fairburn area of Selby, after two sheep were attacked there.

North Yorkshire Police said that ometime between 2pm on Friday 24 and 8am on Saturday, July 25, two sheep were injured in a suspected dog attack. They were found by the farmer on Saturday morning. They survived, but required medication from a vet.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference 12200127123.

In a separate incident earlier this month, on Sunday 12 July, a lamb was attacked on land near Thruscross Reservoir, Harrogate. A North Yorkshire Police officer attended and spoke to the dog owner.

Writing on Facebook the following Friday, the farmer said: “Thank you to your officers who responded to our attack on Sunday in West End. Sadly the lamb in question passed away yesterday. Your officers responded and really made the dog owner in question understand the consequences of her actions.”

And, addressing dog owners: “Please think of how your actions affect others. Dog attacks are devastating to farmers.”

Police are concerned that as coronavirus restrictions are lifted, more people are travelling to the countryside, and walking their dogs around sheep without enough care.

Inspector Matt Hagen, of North Yorkshire Police’s Rural Taskforce, said: “We need dog owners to take responsibility for their animals – it’s very important that dogs are kept securely when at home, and on leads and under control when walking near sheep fields.”