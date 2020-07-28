THE latest figures confirm that there have been no further deaths related to coronavirus at hospitals in the York trust or care homes in the area.
The figures from NHS England confirm that the total number of deaths within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
The trust includes York Hospital and Scarborough.
There has been one further death in the North East and Yorkshire.
Nationally, a further 12 people, who tested positive for the coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,303.
Patients were aged between 45 and 99 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) confirm that there have also been no further Covid-19 related deaths in care homes in the York area, as the total remains at 73.
The latest figures are registered up until July 17.
The data was supplied to the ONS by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).