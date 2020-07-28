A FURNITURE store on York's outskirts is closing down.
Harveys, based at Clifton Moor, which went into administration last month, has put up signs saying: "Store closing down" and "Everything must go."
A member of staff said they did not know when the store would shut but stressed that Benson Beds, situated in the same building, would remain trading.
The Press reported on July 1 that the future of Harveys was hanging in the balance after owners Blue Group formally appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as administrator, with PWC looking for buyers for the business and its three manufacturing plants.
Administrators said then that Harveys stores would continue to trade in administration whilst options were explored. They said the Bensons for Beds business had preserved 1,899 jobs.
Zelf Hussain, joint administrator and PwC Deals partner, said then that the group had been facing increasingly challenging trading conditions in recent months, in particular the Harveys furniture business.
It said this had resulted in cash flow pressures, exacerbated by the effects of coronavirus on the supply chain and customer sales.
The Press has approached PWC for comment today and will publish any response.