THE deadline for this year's Community Pride awards nominations has been extended until August 8.
The awards feature both individual and group categories in order to celebrate the dedicated fundraisers, public sector workers, teachers and community volunteers throughout the city.
The search is on to find those people who have gone the extra mile to make a difference to the lives of others.
The awards include Charity Fundraiser, Volunteer of the Year, Person of the Year, Good Neighbour of the Year, Sporting Hero, Best Community Project, School of the Year, Spirit of Youth, Child of the Year, Teacher of the Year, Public Sector Hero and and Health Service Hero.
All nominees must live in, or contribute to the community within the City of York Council area.
Entries for this year’s Community Pride awards can be posted to York Community Pride Awards, The Press, 84-86 Walmgate, York YO1 9YN. Or you can submit your nomination on The Press website by clicking here.
Three finalists will be selected for each category. An overall winner for each will be revealed at an awards ceremony later in the year.
Nominations must include a supporting statement of no more than two sides of A4 with each entry and should include a photograph, which we unfortunately cannot return.