A YORK university is emphasising its efforts to help tackle social, economic, and environmental challenges, with the launch of a new Institute for Social Justice (ISJ).

York St John University’s new institute aims to build on the University’s “long and successful,” record of innovative work, which gives a voice and opportunities to groups and individuals who are stigmatized, marginalised, or under-represented in higher education.

Professor Andy Hill, Acting Pro-Vice Chancellor for Research, said: “Social justice is about looking at where the systems, decisions and sometimes unconscious choices we make in society have a negative impact, then working out what we can do about that to create a fairer world.

“Universities can play an important part in that by asking the right questions, investigating what is happening and taking actions, so that things change for the better. “

The launch comes at a critical time, as a range of longstanding social injustices and inequalities gain wider attention and as parts of society look to recover following the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The ISJ is the latest development in an ongoing series of initiatives that see York St John’s staff and students working together and in partnership with other organisations to highlight and address societal challenges.

The Institute has already funded a series of locally focused research projects to reflect the University’s role in York and North Yorkshire.

These include looking at how flood risks affect different communities, exploring different types of support available for asylum seekers and examining issues faced by women in the workplace.

Professor Matthew Reason, appointed as the Institute’s first director, said: “York St John has a lot of experience already of collaborating in the community to understand people’s experiences and working with them to make their lives better.

“The Institute for Social Justice will be central to animating the driving purpose of York St John University, which is to lead on creating a fairer and more inclusive world.”

A physical launch event will be held once Government Covid-19 measures have been lifted.