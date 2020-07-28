THERE has been a spate of thefts from unlocked vehicles in a North Yorkshire town.
Harrogate Police, the neighbourhood policing team for the town, took to social media on Monday evening to say there has been a "large number of thefts from insecure vehicles" in Harrogate in recent nights.
"This has mostly been in and around the Kent Road / Duchy Road areas of Harrogate," the team said.
It has urged owners to ensure that their cars and vans are locked when parked and valuables are not left on display.
If you have any information call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
