A CHILDREN’S charity is offering free holidays to key worker families who have worked tirelessly through the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Principle Trust will be offering the free trips to holiday homes from the current season until March next year.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “We all sincerely hope that all charity friends, partners and supporters have kept safe and well.
“There is no doubt that the children of key workers, whom have been working so tirelessly at the forefront, deserve a holiday with their parents.
“We are underway with helping as many people as we can afford and locate to a holiday home.”
The offer is available for NHS staff at Airedale Hospital, Leeds General Infirmary, Harrogate Hospital, along with care workers, bus drivers, supermarket workers, teachers, foster parents, funeral directors, farmers and a specialist consultant.
Each key workers must be nominated for the free holiday on the charity’s Facebook page at: https://bit.ly/3f7ZD0K
The offers will be for holiday’s at Haven Holiday Park.
The charity has had to manage without any holiday homes open and no planned events for fundraising, which they rely on.