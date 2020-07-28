A NEW Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker has been launched by the government that allows you to find which businesses in York are taking part in the scheme.

Eat Out to Help Out officially begins on Monday, August 3.

Customers will be able to get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) at participating establishments.

The scheme will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between the start of next week and Monday, August 31.

You can use the scheme as many times as you like and the discount is automatically applied by the restaurant or establishment.

You can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts and there is no minimum spend.

But, you cannot claim a discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.

Establishments will claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount they’ve given you.

Participating establishments may include, restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs, work and school canteens and food halls.

All diners in a group of any size can use the discount.

The Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder is available on the gov.uk website here.

Some larger chain establishments may not be included on the lists.

There are 100 places registered so far for the scheme within two miles of YO1 9YN (postcode for The Press offices in Walmgate).