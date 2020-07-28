A NEW Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker has been launched by the government that allows you to find which businesses in York are taking part in the scheme.
Eat Out to Help Out officially begins on Monday, August 3.
Customers will be able to get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) at participating establishments.
The scheme will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between the start of next week and Monday, August 31.
You can use the scheme as many times as you like and the discount is automatically applied by the restaurant or establishment.
You can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts and there is no minimum spend.
But, you cannot claim a discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.
Establishments will claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount they’ve given you.
Participating establishments may include, restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs, work and school canteens and food halls.
All diners in a group of any size can use the discount.
The Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder is available on the gov.uk website here.
Some larger chain establishments may not be included on the lists.
According to the online finder, there are 100 places registered so far for the scheme within two miles of YO1 9YN (postcode for The Press offices in Walmgate):
- Rustique, 2A Lendal
- Ebor Cibus Pizza, 17 Tanner Row
- Regency Restaurant, 4 George Hudson Street
- Safestay York, 88-90 Micklegate
- The Rattle Owl, 104 Micklegate
- Zaap Thai Street Food, 7 Lendal
- Akbar Balti York, 6-8, George Hudson Street
- Partisan, 112 Micklegate
- Karoo Bar & Kitchen, 18 George Hudson Street
- Red Chilli Restaurant, 21 George Hudson Street
- Sushi Waka, 14 George Hudson Street
- The Old Siam, 126 Micklegate
- The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, 16 George Hudson Street
- The Judge's Lodging, 9 Lendal
- Bean & Gone Coffee Limited, Exhibition Square
- Sketch by Origin, Cafe, York City Art Gallery, Exhibition Square
- McDonalds, 14-16 Blake Street
- Hedley House Hotel, 3-6 Bootham Terrace
- The Whippet Inn, 15 North Street
- Park Inn by Radisson York, North Street
- The Larder Club, 3 Blake Street
- Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe, Cromwell House, 29 Micklegate
- The York Roast Co, 4 Stonegate
- Plush Cafe, 6 Stonegate
- Bettys York, 6-8 St. Helens Square
- Eagle and Child, 9 High Petergate
- Lamb & Lion Inn, 2-4 High Petergate
- The Drawing Board, 10 New Street
- Manahatta, 3 Little Stonegate, North Yorkshire, YO1 8AX
- The Grange Hotel, 1 Clifton
- Gusto Italian, 2-4 Little Stonegate
- Mamma Mia, 20 Gillygate
- The Churchill Hotel, 65 Bootham
- Guy Fawkes Inn, 25 High Petergate
- W P Brown Ltd, 21 Davygate
- Los Moros, 15-17 Grape Lane
- 1331, 9-13 Grape Lane
- KFC, 47 Blossom Street
- Oscars wine bar and bistro, 27 Swinegate
- Victor J's bar, 1a Finkle Street
- The Biltmore Bar and Grill, 29 Swinegate
- Lo Spuntino, 64 Blossom Street
- Hong Kong Chop House, 33 Swinegate
- Lucia Restaurant, 12-13, Swinegate Court East
- Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant, 54 Low Petergate
- The Old House, York, 75 Low Petergate
- Lucky Days, 1 Church Street
- WME Cafe, 14 St Sampsons Square
- Middletons, Skeldergate
- The Indian Lounge, 26 Swinegate
- Lucky Days, 77 Low Petergate
- La Vecchia Scuola, 62-68 Low Petergate
- Dough Eyed, 7 Jubbergate
- The Dark Horse Espresso Bar, 5 Silver Street
- The Taylor Made Kitchen, 5 Silver Street
- Double Dutch Pancake House Ltd, 7 Church Street
- Osbornes, 68 Gillygate
- Ate O'Clock Restaurant, 13a, High Ousegate
- Newgate Coffee bar, 13-14 Newgate
- Gert & Henry's, 4 Jubbergate
- Marmadukes Hotel, 4-5 St. Peters Grove
- Humpit, 12a, Church Street
- Plonkers Wine Bar Ltd, 5 Cumberland Street
- Lucky Days, 38 Parliament Street
- The York Roast Co, 78 Low Petergate
- Source, 1 Castlegate
- Shambles Tavern, 44 Shambles
- Parlormade Scone House and Cafe, 1 Little Shambles
- Sunrise restaurant, 79 Gillygate
- Blue Boar, 5 Castlegate
- Cafe Harlequin, 2 Kings Square
- Happy Valley, 70 Goodramgate
- Bombay Spice, 58 Goodramgate
- Pizzoli, Shambles Food Court, Silver Street
- Three Tuns, 12 Coppergate
- Duke of York, St Trinity House, 3-4 Kings Square
- Earl Grey Tea Rooms, 13-14 Shambles
- Monty's (Ristorante Bari), 15 Shambles
- Goji Cafe Limited, 36 Goodramgate
- Yak and Yeti Gurkha Restaurant, 63a Goodramgate
- Cafe Luca, 63 Goodramgate
- Hotel du Vin & Bistro York, 89 The Mount
- Shambles Kitchen, 28 Shambles
- Chloes of York, 28 Colliergate
- The Flax & Twine, 20 Shambles
- The Roman Bath, 9 St Sampsons Square
- York Cocoa Works, 10 Castlegate
- La Piazza, 45 Goodramgate
- Coffee Culture, 41 Goodramgate
- Fancy Hank's Bar & Kitchen, 39 Goodramgate
- Pavement Vaults, Unit 2, Swan Court, Piccadilly
- Caesars Italian restaurant, 27-29 Goodramgate
- Pairings Wine Bar, 28 Castlegate
- Rustique, 28 Castlegate
- The Blue Bell, 53 Fossgate
- Royal Oak, 18 Goodramgate
- The Terrace, 5 Fossgate
- Ambiente Tapas, 14 Goodramgate
- Marzano Italian Grill, 13 Fossgate
- Little Italy Yorkshire Limited, 12 Goodramgate
Other local establishments taking part in the scheme include:
- The White Swan, Deighton
- The Wetherby Whaler, Ings Lane, Nether Poppleton
- Slug & Lettuce, York Riverside, 1 Low Ousegate
As Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of establishments, customers who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the logo.
