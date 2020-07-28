A NEW Eat Out to Help Out postcode checker has been launched by the government that allows you to find which businesses in York are taking part in the scheme.

Eat Out to Help Out officially begins on Monday, August 3.

Customers will be able to get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks (up to a £10 discount per diner) at participating establishments.

The scheme will run every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between the start of next week and Monday, August 31.

You can use the scheme as many times as you like and the discount is automatically applied by the restaurant or establishment.

You can use it at the same time as other offers and discounts and there is no minimum spend.

But, you cannot claim a discount on alcoholic drinks or service charges.

Establishments will claim a reimbursement from the government for the discount they’ve given you.

Participating establishments may include, restaurants, cafés, bars or pubs, work and school canteens and food halls.

All diners in a group of any size can use the discount.

The Eat Out to Help Out restaurant finder is available on the gov.uk website here.

Some larger chain establishments may not be included on the lists.

According to the online finder, there are 100 places registered so far for the scheme within two miles of YO1 9YN (postcode for The Press offices in Walmgate):

Rustique, 2A Lendal

Ebor Cibus Pizza, 17 Tanner Row

Regency Restaurant, 4 George Hudson Street

Safestay York, 88-90 Micklegate

The Rattle Owl, 104 Micklegate

Zaap Thai Street Food, 7 Lendal

Akbar Balti York, 6-8, George Hudson Street

Partisan, 112 Micklegate

Karoo Bar & Kitchen, 18 George Hudson Street

Red Chilli Restaurant, 21 George Hudson Street

Sushi Waka, 14 George Hudson Street

The Old Siam, 126 Micklegate

The Orchid Vegan Restaurant, 16 George Hudson Street

The Judge's Lodging, 9 Lendal

Bean & Gone Coffee Limited, Exhibition Square

Sketch by Origin, Cafe, York City Art Gallery, Exhibition Square

McDonalds, 14-16 Blake Street

Hedley House Hotel, 3-6 Bootham Terrace

The Whippet Inn, 15 North Street

Park Inn by Radisson York, North Street

The Larder Club, 3 Blake Street

Fortyfive Vinyl Cafe, Cromwell House, 29 Micklegate

The York Roast Co, 4 Stonegate

Plush Cafe, 6 Stonegate

Bettys York, 6-8 St. Helens Square

Eagle and Child, 9 High Petergate

Lamb & Lion Inn, 2-4 High Petergate

The Drawing Board, 10 New Street

Manahatta, 3 Little Stonegate, North Yorkshire, YO1 8AX

The Grange Hotel, 1 Clifton

Gusto Italian, 2-4 Little Stonegate

Mamma Mia, 20 Gillygate

The Churchill Hotel, 65 Bootham

Guy Fawkes Inn, 25 High Petergate

W P Brown Ltd, 21 Davygate

Los Moros, 15-17 Grape Lane

1331, 9-13 Grape Lane

KFC, 47 Blossom Street

Oscars wine bar and bistro, 27 Swinegate

Victor J's bar, 1a Finkle Street

The Biltmore Bar and Grill, 29 Swinegate

Lo Spuntino, 64 Blossom Street

Hong Kong Chop House, 33 Swinegate

Lucia Restaurant, 12-13, Swinegate Court East

Galtres Lodge Hotel & Forest Restaurant, 54 Low Petergate

The Old House, York, 75 Low Petergate

Lucky Days, 1 Church Street

WME Cafe, 14 St Sampsons Square

Middletons, Skeldergate

The Indian Lounge, 26 Swinegate

Lucky Days, 77 Low Petergate

La Vecchia Scuola, 62-68 Low Petergate

Dough Eyed, 7 Jubbergate

The Dark Horse Espresso Bar, 5 Silver Street

The Taylor Made Kitchen, 5 Silver Street

Double Dutch Pancake House Ltd, 7 Church Street

Osbornes, 68 Gillygate

Ate O'Clock Restaurant, 13a, High Ousegate

Newgate Coffee bar, 13-14 Newgate

Gert & Henry's, 4 Jubbergate

Marmadukes Hotel, 4-5 St. Peters Grove

Humpit, 12a, Church Street

Plonkers Wine Bar Ltd, 5 Cumberland Street

Lucky Days, 38 Parliament Street

The York Roast Co, 78 Low Petergate

Source, 1 Castlegate

Shambles Tavern, 44 Shambles

Parlormade Scone House and Cafe, 1 Little Shambles

Sunrise restaurant, 79 Gillygate

Blue Boar, 5 Castlegate

Cafe Harlequin, 2 Kings Square

Happy Valley, 70 Goodramgate

Bombay Spice, 58 Goodramgate

Pizzoli, Shambles Food Court, Silver Street

Three Tuns, 12 Coppergate

Duke of York, St Trinity House, 3-4 Kings Square

Earl Grey Tea Rooms, 13-14 Shambles

Monty's (Ristorante Bari), 15 Shambles

Goji Cafe Limited, 36 Goodramgate

Yak and Yeti Gurkha Restaurant, 63a Goodramgate

Cafe Luca, 63 Goodramgate

Hotel du Vin & Bistro York, 89 The Mount

Shambles Kitchen, 28 Shambles

Chloes of York, 28 Colliergate

The Flax & Twine, 20 Shambles

The Roman Bath, 9 St Sampsons Square

York Cocoa Works, 10 Castlegate

La Piazza, 45 Goodramgate

Coffee Culture, 41 Goodramgate

Fancy Hank's Bar & Kitchen, 39 Goodramgate

Pavement Vaults, Unit 2, Swan Court, Piccadilly

Caesars Italian restaurant, 27-29 Goodramgate

Pairings Wine Bar, 28 Castlegate

Rustique, 28 Castlegate

The Blue Bell, 53 Fossgate

Royal Oak, 18 Goodramgate

The Terrace, 5 Fossgate

Ambiente Tapas, 14 Goodramgate

Marzano Italian Grill, 13 Fossgate

Little Italy Yorkshire Limited, 12 Goodramgate

Other local establishments taking part in the scheme include:

The White Swan, Deighton

The Wetherby Whaler, Ings Lane, Nether Poppleton

Slug & Lettuce, York Riverside, 1 Low Ousegate

As Eat Out to Help Out stickers and posters start to appear in the windows of establishments, customers who want to take advantage of the scheme are advised to look out for the logo.