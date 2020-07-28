PET detectives are in search for a missing cat in the York area which has been lost since last week.
Animal Search UK Pet Detectives are searching for a missing family pet, Sushi who went missing last Monday (July 20) and has not been seen since.
Sushi is an unusual cat as he is part Selkirk Rex and part American short haired, but even more uniquely his fur is curly.
The Pet Detectives will be in the Poppleton area all day, asking residents and appealing for information. The detectives will also conduct house to house enquiries.
Lead investigator, Andrew McNair, said: “Very often cats are found no more than a mile away, but obviously there are many places a cat can become trapped in injured.
"What’s important is that we try and raise awareness to hopefully reunite Sushi with her owners.”
Sushi is one of four cats. If anyone has any information, call the emergency animal hotline on 0800 4 320 340and quote ALP386681
