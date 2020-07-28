YORK Museums Trust has warned of possible job losses after losing £1.5 million since the start of the pandemic.

The trust, which runs York Art Gallery, York Castle Museum and the Yorkshire Museum, said today it would be entering into consultations with staff, 'which may regrettably lead to some redundancies.'

It said its survival depended on a reduction in costs to offset huge losses in income.

A spokesman said that more than 70 per cent of the trust’s income came from the sale of tickets and other income from visitors enjoying the museums and gallery.

He said the pandemic hit in the peak season, and even as it began to gradually reopen its museums and gallery, the Trust was forecasting a significant reduction in visitor numbers and income.

"York Museums Trust continues to do all it can to source alternative funding," he said.

"We are grateful for a recent emergency grant from Arts Council England helping us survive until September 30.

"Details have not yet been announced about the government’s £1.57bn relief package for cultural institutions and the scale of York Museums Trust’s loss of income means the Trust must reduce costs further to survive.

"Yesterday we informed our recognised trade unions of our intention to enter into staff consultations which may lead to some redundancies."

Chief executive Reyahn King said they were 'devastated' that the huge financial impact of Covid-19 had led the trust to this point.

"York Museums Trust looks after much of York’s important and cherished art, culture and heritage and as custodians it is our duty to ensure that we can continue to do this," they said.

"We have exhausted every type of government aid currently available, negotiated rental agreements and tirelessly sought other ways of reducing our costs, but we are now in a position where we have to make some very difficult decisions. It is only by doing this that the charity will be able to survive and continue to share and care for York’s collections.

"I would like to thank every single person, and organisation, who has donated to York Museums Trust during the past few months. These contributions have made a big difference to our continued operations to this point.

"We can’t thank you enough and we are determined that the charity will continue to fulfil its mission inspiring people, sharing and caring for the very special art and collections, gardens, buildings and heritage sites in York. ”

The spokesman said the trust needed the public's support more than ever, adding: "If you are able to donate, please go to: www.yorkmuseumstrust.org.uk."