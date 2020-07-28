MEMBERS of a now defunct York social club that’s been closed for two years say they feel completely let down as they are still waiting for their shares.

The Press reported back in May that James Pinder, 87, from The Groves, was steward at The Post Office Club in Marygate from 1974-86 and a member from the time he started working until it shut in 2018.

His daughter, Karen Bell, said her dad is one of about 200 members who are owed a share of the proceeds from the sale of the building.

Karen said: “After feeling very positive that things were finally being sorted with regards to the sale of The Post Office Club , now my 87-year-old father and other members of the club just feel completely let down. He has had no correspondence whatsoever as to whether there are any funds to be shared amongst members or when that will be. Surely the accountants or solicitors dealing with this matter must be able to shed some light on the subject. It is all very frustrating."

The Post Office Club announced it would close after 80 years in October 2017, citing changing entertainment habits and lack of interest from younger patrons. It opened in 1937, but despite its name had no link with the Post Office - it was simply founded by four postal workers. The club become known as a well-known gig venue and arts space. The building was sold and is currently being converted in to new homes.

Jonathan Hamley of Cowling, Swift and Kitchin, said the funds will be released to members once the accountants have given the go ahead.

Nigel Atkinson, of Hunter Gee Holroyd, said: “We are still awaiting agreement from HM Revenue and Customs and await their response."