CCTV has been released by police of a knifepoint robbery at a petrol station in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police say the robbery took place at around 5pm on Thursday, July 23 in the BP Fuel Station on Station Road in Crosshills near Skipton.
A man approached the counter of the shop and pointed a knife at a member of staff.
A struggle ensued and the man left with a small quantity of cash, in an unknown direction.
The member of staff received a small cut to his finger.
The suspect is described as aged around 20-25 years-old, approx. 5ft 9ins tall of slim build with green or brown eyes. He was wearing blue jeans, a black jacket, gloves and black face mask. He also spoke with what was described as a local accent
Police have released CCTV of the incident in an attempt to help identify the person responsible.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email Harrogate CID on CIDHarrogate@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200125937
