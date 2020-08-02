Coronavirus lockdown has shaken up the travel industry and many people have been forced to cancel their foreign holidays.



Lockdown restrictions are slowly easing, but people are still apprehensive about booking as their holiday can be cancelled if coronavirus cases spike again.

However, have you ever considered a staycation? There are a lot of places to visit right here in York.

If you’re not going abroad this summer, there here are some ways you can recreate your foreign holiday without straying far from home:

Go to the beach

Runswick Bay (Photo: Geograph, Ian Cardinal)



Relaxing on the beach, with a book in hand, is an essential part of many people’s holiday.



However, you don’t need to travel abroad in order to get to the beach- while you aren’t guaranteed to have Spanish sunshine, you can visit some great beaches near York.

Cayton Bay Beach is around an hour’s drive from York- but it is worth the journey. There are rock pools to explore on this beach and it is also dog friendly.

Alternatively, Runswick Bay on the Yorkshire Coast is another beach to consider, as it has recently been named the top beach in Britain 2020.



Eat at an exotic restaurant

Eating out and trying some exotic food is a huge part of the holiday experience- and you can replicate it in York.



Missed out on a trip to the Mediterranean? A trip to Zillis- Tapas & Mezze in Gillygate offers an authentic taste of Spain, Greece and Turkey.

This independent restaurant opened in 2015 and a Adam Guzel, worker at the company described it as a "rustic yet modern" place.

(Photo: Zills - Tapas, Mezze & Grills)



They added: "We use A-Grade meat & fresh veg prepared with small amounts of oil/salt, no sugar no additives or preservatives.



"The aim is to keep it as fresh and healthy as possible



But what should you order when you get here?



Adam Guzel:"A customer favourite is our signature baked honey goat cheese- this consists of fresh honey goat cheese topped with Spanish Honey, oven cooked and served with crusty bread."

Go sightseeing

Merchant Adventurer’s Hall, (Photo: Google Maps- Mike Leigh Cooper, InkBlot_360)



Some people use their holiday to explore the culture and monuments in the area- you can do the same in York.



There might be grat locations and unexplored areas right on your doorstep.

York Minster and York Castle Museum are the most obvious places of cultural significance in York and must-visit location for tourists.

Merchant Adventurer’s Hall is a hidden gem of York and a must-see for those who love historic buildings.

Book some unique accommodation

You may be close to home but you can still book some unique accommodation to stay in.

This Shepherd’s hut is available to rent on Ari bnb and can house two guests.

Alternatively, you can sleep on the waters in this houseboat in Bishopthorpe.

York is also an excellent glamping spot for those who want to stay outdoors.



Jollydays glamping is just one great York glamping company to consider- their pricing starts at around £150 per tent (they vary depending on time of year).

Enjoy a drink…or two

Ye Olde Starre Inn (Photo: Geograph, Robin Sones)



You might not be able to enjoy a beer abroad, but there are still some excellent pubs in York to visit.

You can visit some charming pubs in with a lot of character and history.

Ye Olde Starre Inn is regarded as one of the oldest pubs in York, dating back as far as the 16th Century- if you haven’t already, you should make sure to visit in on your staycation.



If you are looking for a quirkier place to visit, then House of Trembling Madness could be perfect for you; It is a shop and pub that specialises in Belgian beer.