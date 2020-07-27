ANOTHER shop has closed down in York city centre as the coronavirus crisis continues to take its toll on trade.
The Body Shop in Stonegate has posted a sign in the window stating: 'We've shut up shop.'
It goes on to say that the store is now closed but urges customers 'not to worry,' adding that the closest store is in Coppergate.
The closure comes only weeks after the shop reopened after the lockdown and is just the latest in a series of business closures in the city centre, which have been prompted in large part by a disastrous slump in trade because of the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown.