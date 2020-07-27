TRIBUTES have been paid to a motorcyclist who died following a crash in North Yorkshire.
Michael John Sanders, 59, from Brough with St Giles, died last week following a crash in Marine Drive in Scarborough.
His family have paid tribute to a “much-loved dad, brother, grandad, uncle and friend”.
In a statement released by North Yorkshire Police, they said: “Michael John Sanders gone too soon. He was a much-loved dad, brother, grandad, uncle and friend. A great loss for everyone who was blessed to be part of his life.
“He will be sadly missed but we will see him again one day.”
Police are continuing to appeal for anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any dash-cam footage, to come forward if they haven’t done so already.
The collision happened at around 4.45pm on Sunday, July 19 and involved a black and orange Honda CBR motorcycle, which was being ridden by Mr Sanders, and a red Ford Transit van.
Mr Sanders was taken to hospital where he died from his injuries.
Anyone who has any information that can assist the investigation is asked to email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12200123271.
