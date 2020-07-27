LEGENDARY musician Jools Holland has postponed his upcoming concert in York until 2021.
The show at York Barbican was due to take place on November 11, but will now be held next year on November 5, after he postponed his autumn/ winter 2020 UK tour because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Jools said: “It is with sadness and disappointment that myself, my orchestra and our special guests have been forced to postpone our autumn and winter shows.
“Due to the world pandemic the tour will take place in 2021, with special guest performers to be announced shortly.
“If you bought tickets, you can be refunded or hopefully come and see us next year.
“Please check for further details on my website. I apologise to everyone who was looking forward to seeing us, and I speak for my whole orchestra and crew, when I say we are all longing to return to the boogie playing field next year. I hope that all of you are alright.”
Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase to move their tickets to the rescheduled dates.
Customers who cannot attend the new dates can apply for a refund up until October 30, 2020.