CITY of York Council is finally set to start a major road resurfacing project next month after it was originally delayed by the lockdown.

The authority says it will be carrying out work in the Fishergate area, starting on August 24, for a period of two weeks, weather permitting.

It warns that as with any construction work, there is likely to be a certain amount of disruption and inconvenience to the public, but the contractor will at all times try to keep any disruption to a minimum.

It says the works, which will include the reinstatement of all road markings, will take place between 7.30pm and 5 am, Monday to Friday.

"In order to carry out these works safely the use of a temporary road closure from the junction of Kilburn Road up to, but not including, the junction of Fewster Way will be necessary whilst works are taking place," it says.

"Fulford Road and the junction of Cemetery Road will also be closed as part of the works. A clearly signed diversion route will be set out for through traffic.

"The closure is to ensure that adequate health and safety is maintained for both local residents, the travelling public and the contractors.

"Site staff will be on hand to advise and assist residents about the access restrictions once the works are ongoing. Your cooperation will be much appreciated.

"All on-street parking will be suspended during the hours of the works for the full duration, but specific access requirements can be arranged by speaking to the site Traffic Management Operatives, who will coordinate with residents (and business requirements) around the ongoing work operations.

"Household waste and recycling collections will continue as normal. Buses will be diverted during working hours as follows:

Phase 1 - Junction of Cemetery Rd & Fishergate - Services 7 and 415 – Inbound via Heslington Lane, University Rd, Heslington Rd, Kent St. Outbound via Kent Street, Heslington Rd, University Rd, Heslington Lane.

Phase 2 - Fishergate closed between Cemetery Rd and Fawcett St - Services 7 and 415 – Inbound via Cemetery Rd, Kent Street, Fawcett St. Outbound via Paragon St, Fawcett St, Kent St, Cemetery Rd.

Phase 3 - Fawcett Street closed between Kent Street and Fishergate - Services 7 and 415- normal route inbound. Outbound via Kent Street, Cemetery Rd. Services 66/N66 – inbound via Cemetery Rd, Fishergate. Outbound via normal route.

Fishergate councillor Dave Taylor said: "Some good news, at last this major highway restoration is going to get underway in August after the delays occasioned by the ‘lockdown."