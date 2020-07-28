A YORK mum who travelled to Benidorm to celebrate her 30th birthday with a friend said they are “very disappointed” by the government’s decision to introduce travel and quarantine rules for Spain at short notice.

Sophia Dodsworth, of Holgate Road, now faces two weeks of unpaid leave when she returns home.

She and her friend Sammy Towse, 29, from Tadcaster, travelled to the popular Spanish seaside resort on Thursday, with Sophia turning 30 on Friday, and they are due to travel back this afternoon.

But they, and many other UK tourists who have travelled to Spain, have been caught out by the government’s announcement on Saturday that holidaymakers who had not returned from the Mediterranean country and its islands by midnight would be forced to quarantine for 14 days, as Covid-19 second wave fears saw it struck off the UK’s safe list.

Sophia, who works in a One Stop shop in York, has two children, aged eight and four, who will also have to quarantine with her.

She explained: “We thought we were ok to travel, they had put the air bridges in place. We didn’t think there was an issue coming out here and now they’ve decided to quarantine everybody.

“We found out really late Saturday night on social media. It said anybody who was not back before midnight would have to quarantine. To give people such little time to get back is nearly impossible.

“I can totally understand if it was for people who have not left the country yet. But when you’re already out here and there’s no warning, it’s just very annoying. It doesn’t give you enough time to make arrangements.”

She said she will be forced to take unpaid leave as she has no more holiday time left this year, adding: “So I’ll have two weeks with no pay. It’s a lot of money.

“I have got children at home as well. They will have to quarantine with me.

“We travelled with Jet2holidays but we’ve heard nothing from them so we’re just presuming we come back as normal.”

The Government said the move follows a “significant change” over the last week in both the level and pace of change in confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Spain.

People currently on holiday in Spain have been encouraged to follow the local rules, return home as normal and check the Foreign and Commonwealth Office’s (FCO) travel advice pages on gov.uk for further information.

For those who have a holiday booked to the country, the FCO is advising against all but essential travel to mainland Spain.

Abta - the UK’s travel trade association - has advised customers due to travel to the country imminently to contact their travel provider.