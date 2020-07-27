POLICE are appealing for information about the theft of a BMW car from outside a house in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police said the car was stolen in a burglary that occurred in in Acorn Close, Barlby, near Selby, in the early hours of Friday, July 24 when theives removed the door lock from a UPVC front door to gain entry to the house and then stole car keys from inside. They then used the keys to steal a grey BMW from outside.
In a separate incident, which occurred at around 6.45pm the same night, a black Seat Ibiza bearing the registration number FG07 NWY failed to stop for police at Monk Fryston Roundabout on the A63 heading towards Selby. This vehicle was eventually located in Thomas Street, Barlby.
Officers have confirmed that they are investigating whether the two incidents are linked.
A man and woman, both aged 22 years, were subsequently arrested and interviewed about the use of this Seat vehicle. The female was released without charge and the male, who was also arrested on suspicion of committing the burglary at Barlby, was released under investigation and enquiries are continuing.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding both incidents.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about any recent sightings of the black Seat Ibiza in the Barlby, Cliffe or Selby areas. The plates on display did not belong to that vehicle.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email sarah.hodge@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200126372
