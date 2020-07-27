POLICE in York want to trace this man.
Police in York have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to following the theft of several bicycles in and around the city centre in June this year.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We would like your help to identify the person in the image as part of the ongoing investigation.
"Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Grenville Dowson. Or email grenville.dowson@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
"Please quote reference number NYP-23062020-0309 when passing on information."
