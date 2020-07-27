AN appeal has gone out from police following a break-in at a house in North Yorkshire.
Police in Harrogate are appealing for witnesses and information after a break-in at a house in Woodlands Walk in Harrogate, between 11am and 5.30pm on Saturday, July 25.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire police said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone acting suspiciously around the residential properties towards the Hookstone Chase end.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200127718.