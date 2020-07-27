YELLOW paint was thrown over a brand new car parked up on a street in North Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about criminal damage caused to a 20-plate white Honda HRV parked in Roseville Avenue in Harrogate overnight between July 22-23.
A spokesman said: "We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing for information about anyone seen acting suspiciously in and around the area.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for James Skaith. You can also email James.Skaith@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12200125660
