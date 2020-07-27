A SCAMMER is believed to have withdrawn more than £8,000 from a York man's bank account.
North Yorkshire Police said the man received a call from someone claiming to represent their bank.
"Following the call, someone accessed the man’s bank account through a number of transactions in Leeds which amounted to a sum of over £8,000," said a spokesman.
"It is now believed the caller was a scammer."
He said the scam happened last November 22 but the force was only now releasing information about it as it issued CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to following the unlawful withdrawal of funds.
"North Yorkshire Police is appealing for the public’s help to identify a man pictured on CCTV footage in Leeds who officers believe may have information which could help the investigation," he said.
Anyone with any information is asked to phone 101 and ask for Philip Hallam or email Philip.hallam@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111,quoting reference number 12190214869.
Comments are closed on this article.