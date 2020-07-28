A YORK academic has been banned from the roads after he was caught drink driving at twice the legal alcohol limit.

Francesco Bravo is among the leading figures nationally in his economics speciality, his solicitor Jeremy Scott told York Magistrates Court.

But when he was working out how long alcohol remained in his body “his calculation was completely wrong”, said the solicitor.

Jane Chadwick, prosecuting, said police got a tip-off about the 49-year-old as he drove into York at 4.20am on March 1.

They stopped his Mazda 3 on Broadway, York and gave him a breath test.

He gave a reading of 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35.

Bravo, of Milson Grove, off Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was fined £600 with a £60 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs and banned from driving for 16 months.

Mr Scott said Bravo had behaved out of character.

He had been worried about his mother in Italy who was ill at the time when the Covid-19 pandemic there was escalating.

It later emerged she didn't have the virus.

He was also worried about another close relative's medical state.

On May 28, he had gone to a 50th birthday party where he had not intended to drink.

But the conversation had relaxed him and he had had a couple of drinks.

He had waited until he believed he was safe to drive before setting off home, but he had misjudged it.

"He is full of contrition, regret, remorse and shame, he is embarrassed," said the solicitor.