TWO people were allegedly attacked in York city centre in a suspected hate-related assault.
The attack happened on Piccadilly, near St Denys Road and Dennis Street, between midnight and 12.10am on Sunday.
The victims, aged 20 and 21, had been out for a meal in the city centre when they were subjected to verbal abuse and attacked by an unknown man, North Yorkshire Police said.
The victims were punched and kicked, causing minor injuries and bruising, the force added.
It is suspected the assault was motivated by transphobic and homophobic views, the force said.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information, particularly about a white man seen in this area, aged in his early 20s, skinny build, medium height, brown hair and wearing a black top. He was seen with a woman with long blonde hair.
Call the force on 101 with information. Quote the reference number 12200127673.
Comments are closed on this article.