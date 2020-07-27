MORE than 30 organisations have received donations of food from a Morrisons supermarket in York.
Morrisons has put £10 million into providing its stores with pallets of long-life food each week, which they are distributing to foodbanks and other organisations.
The Morrisons’ Acomb store has used its food donations to help 32 organisations.
These include food banks such as Danebury Drive Foodbank, Chapelfields Community Centre, local schools and the RSPCA York Animal Home.
Morrisons Community Champion Naomi King has also helped at Danebury Drive Foodbank to make parcels up. Naomi and her dad Colin King deliver the food parcels to the organisations in a van which has been provided by Morrisons during lockdown.
The Acomb store has a foodbank collection point so customers can donate food items.