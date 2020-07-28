A MAJOR York development is on track to finish on time after site activities were revamped due to social distance rules.

The Hudson Quarter, opposite York Railway Station, is expected to be complete by next spring.

The development by Palace Capital plc, with Caddick Construction as the main contractor, includes 127 apartments, commercial space and a 35,000 sq ft office building, around a landscaped courtyard.

Changes to the construction site have included staggered start and break times, temperature checks on arrival, one-way routes, sanitising stations, additional canteens, and monitoring of communal areas.

Since the lockdown eased, there has been an upsurge in enquiries with two more apartments reserved.

The marketing suite, featuring a one-bed apartment layout, has also re-opened and altered to allow for social distancing, including an outside seating area.

Neil Sinclair, of Palace Capital, said: “It’s testament to everyone working on the site, and Caddick Construction, that we have continued to make excellent progress. The site has had to undergo major changes to cope with the ongoing COVID-19 situation but we are still on target to finish the development next spring.

“Hudson Quarter will help with the economic recovery of York, as well as becoming a high-quality addition to York’s built environment, as it continues to take shape.”

Caddick Construction director Richard Gaukrodger said: “These have been unprecedented times for the country and the construction industry as a whole, however the Caddick team have managed to progress work on Hudson Quarter despite the introduction of government guidelines which has required changes to our working procedures including stringent social distancing and enhanced hygiene measures. The whole team and our contractors have worked hard and adapted well to the new regime which is welcomed news, particularly for the buyers looking forward to moving into their homes in 2021.”