THE 'sheer scale' of the number of young Asian males fined by police for breaching the lockdown in North Yorkshire has been raised by the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

Julia Mulligan has published a report on the enforcement action taken between April 2 and May 11, which analyses the profile of those who were stopped.

She said the analysis found that 20 per cent of penalty notices were issued to BAME visitors, nine out of ten of whom were from outside the county.

She said young Asian men travelling in groups featured prominently among the fixed penalty notices being issued, particularly in Craven, but there was a clear rationale for enforcement action in every case sampled 'with no evidence of any conscious targeting of those from BAME communities.'

She said she had however asked for further work within North Yorkshire Police to ensure there was no unconscious bias in the way officers were briefed, for example against those who did not fit the local profile at beauty spots frequented by visitors living in relatively close proximity of north Bradford and Leeds.

“In our area, there is evidence of a clear bias in the data, showing young Asian males were far more likely to have been issued a FPN than our demographics would suggest," she said.

"This is concerning, but we recognised the issue quickly and have undertaken a number of steps to understand the situation. These include raising our concerns at a national level, including with the Policing Minister, questioning the data, and undertaking a comprehensive and independent piece of local scrutiny work to understand the issue in detail.

“In doing this, we found no evidence of any bias or discrimination in the individual issuing of FPNs, indeed all appear to have been issued fairly and appropriately in and of themselves. However, I remain very concerned that the sheer scale of FPNs issued to young Asian males is unfair and likely to be biased.

"My office is working with the Deputy Chief Constable on this matter, treating it with the seriousness it deserves, and will be scrupulous in uncovering any conscious or unconscious bias in policing.

“We must all do everything within our power to root out discrimination of any kind, and I am committed to doing so. Moreover, as the national lead for Police and Crime Commissioners on Integrity and Accountability, I am part of a working group of PCCs looking at the issue of race discrimination at a national level, working alongside senior policing colleagues in the National Police Chiefs’ Council.