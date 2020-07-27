TWO more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the City of York Council area.
The increase takes the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 920, which compares with 901 on July 6.
The city now has a rate of 438.3 per 100,000 population, compared with a rate of 460.7 for England as a whole.
Another three cases in the North Yorkshire County Council area has taken the total number of confirmed cases there to 2,555, or a rate of 415.8 per 100,000.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire Council area, there has been a total of 1,649 cases confirmed, a rate of 485.6 per 100,000 population.