A MALE voice choir in York hosted a virtual concert over the weekend, which they prepared for with weekly online rehearsals to support a local charity.

The York Philharmonic Male Voice Choir, also known as ‘The Phil’, hosted the virtual gig by using streaming on YouTube on Saturday evening at 7.30pm.

The group paired up with the Ryedale Voices to perform and the gig was free to watch, although they did encourage those who viewed the concert to make a donation to the Trussell Trust.

David Embleton, of the choir, said: “During these uncertain times brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, we have witnessed many examples of individuals and groups reaching out to provide support to those in need.

“The entertainment industry is no exception to this and, by utilising social media, is able to bring quality entertainment into the living room.”

Throughout the lock down period, the choir held weekly rehearsals over Zoom meetings prior to the concert to ensure they were fully prepared to perform.

Assistant managing director, Richard Kay, drove the development and grouped together a number of popular scores in addition to the choirs coming together to perform some “exciting,” new pieces.

The Trussell Trust is a charity that works to end the need for food banks in the UK. It supports a network of over 1,200 food bank centres.

The choir’s donation page for the trust remains open and can be accessed at: https://bit.ly/3hxFC5q

The choir’s target for donations is set at £500, but they are looking to beat this if they can.