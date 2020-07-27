SIR - Three years ago 72 innocent people lost their lives. Their only crime was to live in Grenfell Tower. (The Press, July 21 - 'Fire consultant not required'.)
We are now hearing all the 'excuses' from the witnesses to the enquiry into the fire and as The Press report states the main contractor on the refurbishment of Grenfell Tower 'came to the conclusion' that the project 'didn't need a fire consultant'.
In an article in The Guardian on the same day we read that the main contractor 'pocketed' £126,000 while switching the cladding to cheaper combustible materials.
What price human life?
