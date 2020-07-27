SIR - Despite all the effort and money put into the pedestrian zones in York by the council over the years nothing appears to deter some of the cycling fraternity who cycle at speed through the pedestrian zone.
Despite the barriers with security personal on duty some of the cyclists simply remount and ride into pedestrians.
In a short section of Goodramgate a cyclist nearly struck me and when challenged by a man further down the road, he gave out a load of abuse.
A little bit further on one of the food delivery cyclists was zig zagging through the pedestrians.
There is no excuse for anyone cycling in the zone and as such should face an on-the-spot fine and their cycles impounded before someone is injured.
DM Deamer, Penleys Grove Street, Monkgate, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment