A CHARITY has issued an appeal to local businesses to help it raise £39,000 for a new accessible caravan so it can continue to provide free holidays to some of the most vulnerable children in the Yorkshire region.
Yorkshire Children’s Trust offers emotional and financial support to children with any long term illnesses or disabilities.
One of the main avenues of support is free respite breaks, not just for the poorly child, but mum, dad and any siblings too.
The charity has been providing these breaks for Yorkshire families since 2011, initially working with Haven but then providing their breaks directly with their own static caravan on the East coast of Yorkshire.
To continue to provide these respite services the charity need to raise £39,000 to purchase a new caravan and wheelchair decking to help expand their support to children who have limited mobility.
The charity is placing a call out to local businesses in the Yorkshire area to see if they would like to help sponsor the cost of the caravan.
A permanent plaque is to be placed in the caravan with the names of the organisations that helped with a donation to the appeal.
To donate to the appeal, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/yct or email Simon Widdop, the charity founder, at simon@yctrust.uk