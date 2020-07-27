THE UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to after fears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.
It means those returning from the country will have to self-isolate for two weeks upon their return to the UK.
Do you live in York and do you have a holiday to Spain booked? Will you be affected by the change in the rules?
Maybe you are currently in Spain on holiday and will have to go into quarantine when you come home?
If you’re from York get in touch with us with your details at newsdesk@thepress.co.uk or on via Facebook messenger.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment