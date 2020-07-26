A MOTORCYLCIST has died in a crash in the Yorkshire Dales.
North Yorkshire Police ssid the collision happened on the B6160, approximately a mile north of Kilnsey, near Kettlewell, at about 12.50pm yesterday.
It involved a black and white motorbike that was travelling from Kilnsey towards Kettlewell.
Sadly, the 52 year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information or dash cam footage should phone 101 or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk, quoting reference number 12200127821.