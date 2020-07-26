A VAN driver has been killed in a crash on a North Yorkshire road.
North Yorkshire Police said the white Ford Transit van was involved in a collisions at about 3am yesterday between Sutton Grange and Azerley, near Ripon.
The van was travelling southbound towards Ripon and the 26-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police want the public’s assistance in establishing the full circumstances surrounding the incident, particularly anyone who witnessed the collision or has any dash-cam footage taken in the area at the time, which may have captured the collision or the vehicle beforehand.
Anyone with information should email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, ask for North Yorkshire Police and pass information to the Force Control Room, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting reference number 12200127634.