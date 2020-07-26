JET 2 says it is running flights to mainland Spain as normal, but is reviewing options for customers due to travel to four areas of the country after quarantine rules changed and the Government advised against non-essential travel to mainland Spain.

The Leeds Bradford Airport airline says it is still running its scheduled programme of flights to and from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

But it added it was reviewing options for customers due to travel to Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia.

The UK has removed Spain from its list of safe countries to travel to after fears were raised that the European country was experiencing a second wave of coronavirus infections.

Only the Canary Islands (Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro and La Graciosa) and Balearic Islands (Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, and Formentera) are exempt from the FCO advice against all non-essential international travel.

The advice is based on evidence of increases in cases of Covid-19 in several regions, particularly in Aragon, Navarra and Catalonia.

A Jet2 spokesman said: “Following the latest government advice regarding travel to the UK from Spain, we are advising customers to arrive for their flights as normal as we are continuing to operate our scheduled programme to and from mainland Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

“We are still operating flights and holidays to four destinations in mainland Spain (Costa de Almeria, Alicante, Malaga and Murcia), which are open and are located away from areas which have been impacted by increased cases of Covid-19.

“In light of the updated advice from the UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO), we are in the process of reviewing options for customers due to travel to these four destinations.

We are also continuing to operate flights and holidays to our destinations in the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands as scheduled.

“Because the FCO travel advice to these destinations remains unchanged, our usual terms and conditions apply.