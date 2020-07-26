FURTHER restaurants and cafes across York have announced they will be partaking in the Eat out to Help Out scheme.
FortyFive Vinyl Cafe in Miclegate, Mamma Mia's in Gillygate, York and Lyngarth House have announced they will partake in the scheme - which allows customers to get a 50 per cent discount on food or non-alcoholic drinks to eat or drink in (up to a maximum of £10 discount per diner) every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday between 3 and August 31.
Meanwhile, The Fox Inn, Stockton on Forest, as well as The Balloon Tree in Stamford Bridge.
If you are a restaurant that is partaking in the scheme, email george.dodd@newsquest.co.uk as part of our campaign