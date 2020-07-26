HEALTHWATCH York (HWY) wants to work with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) residents of York, to make sure they are listened to, and their experiences used to shape local health and social care services.

The charity believes that everyone’s voice is equal and meaningful, and feels they must work more closely with York’s BAME residents to make sure their experiences are heard and taken seriously. Healthwatch York works hard to talk to local residents, and to use what they say to make a positive change in health and social care services for local people.

They will write a report based on what people tell them. This will then be shared with people who make decisions about local health and social care services, and the people who run those services.

On a national level, Healthwatch England wants to stand in solidarity with BAME people and alongside the Black Lives Matter movement. They intend to use their platform to make voices be heard further than they have been before. Imelda Redmond, Healthwatch England National Director, said: “We stand in solidarity with people from the Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities we serve. Recent events must make us all stop, question ourselves and ask what we can all do better.

“What can we do to stand up against racism? How can we help society understand the reasons why people from Black and Asian communities have been so disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 outbreak? What more can we do to ensure equality and celebrate diversity?

“Local Healthwatch services have done much to champion the voices of those who are often overlooked or go unheard, but we must do more to help change the ways things are done.

“In our work to help communities recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, we need to all listen to the stories of those affected, make sure that everyone’s voices matter and that lessons are learned.

“If you have had an experience of health and care support, good or bad, that services could learn from, I appeal to you to come forward, talk to your local Healthwatch and have your say.”

“Local Healthwatch services have done much to champion the voices of those who are often overlooked or go unheard, but we must do more to help change the ways things are done.”

The survey that launched this week asks about BAME residents everyday experiences of health and care services, and whether people feel their skin colour or ethnicity has affected how they were treated by those services. It also looks specifically at experiences during the Covid-19 pandemic. Surveys should be completed and returned by August 31st.

The survey can also be completed by going to the website:

https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/BAMEYork2020