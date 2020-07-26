THE latest figures confirm that it has now been over five weeks since the last death related to coronavirus was recorded at hospitals within the York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.
The figures from NHS England today show that the total number of deaths within the trust remains at 214, as it has since June 18.
A further 9 people, who tested positive for the Coronavirus (Covid-19) have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 29,281.
Patients were aged between 36 and 89 years old. All had known underlying health conditions.
Their families have been informed.